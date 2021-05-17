Information sought after car damaged

May 17, 2021 at 9:23 am

An Audi Q3 was left scratched and dented on Saturday afternoon, after it was parked at Tesco, Kirkwall.

Police are appealing for information regarding the damage, which is believed to have occurred between 2.30pm and 3pm on May 15.

The vehicle had been parked in the Tesco car park, near to the back wall of Lidl.

Anyone with any information is being urged contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101 or crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference: NK416/21

