Industrial action to hit Kirkwall airport

February 6, 2023 at 3:31 pm

Strike action is now “inevitable”, according to the trade union representing Kirkwall Airport staff.

Industrial action is set to hit the airport on February 21, 22 and 23.

This has been revealed by Unite, who represent security staff, baggage handlers, ground crew along with those working in fire and rescue, security and administration. According to the union, members deemed a five per cent pay rise offer “unacceptable”.

As a result industrial action is set to take place at Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) group destinations, including Kirkwall.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Strike action is now inevitable at all 11 airports and this is entirely the fault of airport management and the Scottish Government.

“Unite will fully support our members in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions across the Highlands and Islands.”

HIAL, a private limited company wholly-owned by the Scottish Government, claims it is bound by funding obligations set by the Scottish Government. Unite has previously called on the Scottish Government to meet with the trade union, the workers and HIAL to improve pay, terms and conditions in the Highlands and Islands.

