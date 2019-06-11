Industrial action suspended as air traffic controllers consider new pay offer

June 11, 2019 at 5:26 pm

Following a revised offer from Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd, and subsequent consultation with reps, Prospect air traffic controllers are to be balloted on whether or not to accept a new pay offer.

The ballot will go out with no recommendation from the union, opening on Wednesday and closing on Friday, June 28.

The ongoing action short of a strike will be suspended while the ballot is open. If the pay offer is rejected then action short of a strike will resume.

David Avery, Prospect negotiations officer, said: “The offer we have received from HIAL is sufficiently different to the original offer that we want to give members the chance to properly consider it and vote on whether to accept it.

“Prospect is not making a recommendation on whether to accept or reject the offer and so as to remain neutral we will not be making any further statement at this time.”

