In this week’s The Orcadian

The front page features an article on NHS Orkney’s readiness to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine following unconfirmed reports of a possible roll out before Christmas.

National news outlets reported this week on a leaked email — which is understood to have been sent to local leaders in Scotland by NHS Lothian’s director David Small — calling for urgent meetings in preparation for a nationwide vaccination programme.

It was claimed that the email suggested NHS boards are “working on the assumption” that a vaccine would be ready by mid-December.

Neither NHS Orkney nor Orkney Islands Council could confirm whether their leaders had received the email, but health chief Michael Dickson said plans are in place for the delivery of a vaccine, should ongoing clinical trials prove successful.

Doctor slams COVID arrangements — but NHSO chief defends strategy

Loss of lucrative cruise liner trade hits OIC accounts to the tune of £2.3million

The use of agency care workers defended by Orkney Health and Care

Thirty-three shipping containers lost overboard in Pentland Firth during stormy weekend weather

Orkney moves into level one of the Scottish Government’s new tiered coronavirus restrictions

‘Golden hello’ package should be on offer to attract staff, says councillor

New tugs bring assist ship during heavy gales

The Orcadian talks to Alex Leonard, the man behind the popular cartoon strip The Giddy Limit, as he celebrates 15 years

Spooktacular displays for Hallowe’en

Orcadian musician up for traditional music award

Stoat trapping project appeals to landowners for access to complete trap network

The beginning of The Orcadian’s Community Crackers — a weekly look at what individuals and groups are doing to spread the joy this festive season

Swannay Brewery marks new era for much-loved local beer

Kirkwall restaurants with rooms up for design award

Longhope Lifeboat receive £4,000 boost

‘Grave risk’ to lifeline ferry services

Columnist Jim Hewitson takes a look back at Papay’s history in conflicts as Remembrance Sunday beckons

Success for Orkney distillers at Great British Taste Awards and finalists revealed at Scottish Gin Awards

