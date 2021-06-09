In this week’s The Orcadian

June 9, 2021 at 2:35 pm

This week's edition of The Orcadian is now in shops

Our front page this week covers the continuing situation at Advocacy Orkney after co-funders Orkney Islands Council and NHS Orkney withdrew vital funding due to an alleged “serious breach” by an advocate.

John Foulis and Advocacy Orkney say they remain in the dark as to what the allegation is, and says claims that he overstepped his remit is “completely unfounded”.

Also in this week’s newspaper, a chance for one lucky reader to win a two nights’ bed and breakfast stay for two people at The Station Hotel in Aberdeen.

The prize, worth around £200, includes a bottle of wine, dinner for one night and high tea for another night, and is valid for one year.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

OIC defend chief’s expenses

Mum lathered up by breast milk innovation

Harbours masterplan by sea of scepticism

Orkney feels full force of cement shortage

Dementia Awareness Week marked

Hoy wind turbines concerns raised

Hospital ‘teething problems’ continue

High-flying couple make trip home to remember

Grass growth causes concern for farmers

Shakespeare in the park returns

Venues and churches respond to Level Zero

Football association appeals for new refs

For all this and much more

