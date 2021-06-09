In this week’s The Orcadian
Our front page this week covers the continuing situation at Advocacy Orkney after co-funders Orkney Islands Council and NHS Orkney withdrew vital funding due to an alleged “serious breach” by an advocate.
John Foulis and Advocacy Orkney say they remain in the dark as to what the allegation is, and says claims that he overstepped his remit is “completely unfounded”.
Also in this week’s newspaper:
- OIC defend chief’s expenses
- Mum lathered up by breast milk innovation
- Harbours masterplan by sea of scepticism
- Orkney feels full force of cement shortage
- Dementia Awareness Week marked
- Hoy wind turbines concerns raised
- Hospital ‘teething problems’ continue
- High-flying couple make trip home to remember
- Grass growth causes concern for farmers
- Shakespeare in the park returns
- Venues and churches respond to Level Zero
- Football association appeals for new refs
