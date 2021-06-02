In this week’s The Orcadian

June 2, 2021 at 4:05 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian and The Peedie Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

Our front page this week reports on the publication of Orkney Islands Council councillors expenses over the last year.

More than £60,000 has been saved on travel, communications and substinence during 2020/21 as COVID-19, lockdowns and the move to meeting virtually, and council leader James Stockan believes this could pave the way for more cost-efficient working post-pandemic.

Also in this week’s newspaper, a chance for one lucky reader to win a two nights’ bed and breakfast stay for two people at The Station Hotel in Aberdeen.

The prize, worth around £200, includes a bottle of wine, dinner for one night and high tea for another night, and is valid for one year.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

NHS Orkney appears for patience after staff ‘abuse’

Questions raised over Advocacy Orkney ‘unprecedented’ situation

HIAL stands firm on remote tower plans

Orkney Ferries’ fare structure agreed

Ness excavations to resume

Interest invited for new care home contract

‘Massive’ green opportunity mooted for islands

Delight in Sanday as show must go on

Dates change for Stromness Shopping Week

Orkney Folk Festival coverage

Call of nature finally answered in North Ron

Club football returns to pitches

For all this and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

