In this week’s The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.
Our front page features an excellent photograph from Tuesday’s Royal visit as Glaitness Primary School bairns take the opportunity to have a yarn with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!
Inside, we have three pages of coverage, detailing the day, including speaking to the restaurant owner where William and Kate dined, and the Kirkwall couple who hosted their very own special Royal tea party in their own back garden.
Also in this week’s newspaper is a fantastic competition offering one lucky reader the opportunity to win a stunning Aurora bangle and neckwire, showcased on hit TV series, Outlander.
Also in this week’s newspaper:
- Rapist jailed for ten years
- Golden Eagles return to Orkney after 40 years
- Community rallies around stricken Advocacy Orkney
- Businesses react to free parking u-turn
- HIAL detail investment plans for Kirkwall Airport
- Study details potential £1.48billion to Scottish economy of new interconnector
- Demand for OIC childcare continues to rise
- Breast screening unit to return as invitations are sent out
- OIC reaffirms commitment to create superfast internet network
- Recalling life in 1940s Harray — Patricia Long explores the social history of Harray
- Folk Festival goes live online
- Uncovering Orkney’s role in slavery — Spencer Rosie examines a “neglected part of our community”
For all this and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian.