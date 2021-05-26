In this week’s The Orcadian

May 26, 2021 at 1:50 pm

This week's edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online

Our front page features an excellent photograph from Tuesday’s Royal visit as Glaitness Primary School bairns take the opportunity to have a yarn with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!

Inside, we have three pages of coverage, detailing the day, including speaking to the restaurant owner where William and Kate dined, and the Kirkwall couple who hosted their very own special Royal tea party in their own back garden.

Also in this week’s newspaper is a fantastic competition offering one lucky reader the opportunity to win a stunning Aurora bangle and neckwire, showcased on hit TV series, Outlander.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

Rapist jailed for ten years

Golden Eagles return to Orkney after 40 years

Community rallies around stricken Advocacy Orkney

Businesses react to free parking u-turn

HIAL detail investment plans for Kirkwall Airport

Study details potential £1.48billion to Scottish economy of new interconnector

Demand for OIC childcare continues to rise

Breast screening unit to return as invitations are sent out

OIC reaffirms commitment to create superfast internet network

Recalling life in 1940s Harray — Patricia Long explores the social history of Harray

Folk Festival goes live online

Uncovering Orkney’s role in slavery — Spencer Rosie examines a “neglected part of our community”

For all this and much more

