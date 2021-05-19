In this week’s The Orcadian

Our front page this week features a story highlighting the plight of Advocacy Orkney which is appealing for help after having funding pulled by Orkney Islands Council and NHS Orkney.

The withdrawal of funding follows on from an alleged “serious” breach by an advocate which contravened funding agreements with the two bodies.

Also featured on the front page is coverage from Tuesday’s council meeting in which councillors voted to slash fares on Orkney’s internal ferry routes.

But will isles communities be worse off? We take a look at the implications of the reduction which includes plans to scrap ticket books which carry discounts for isles residents.

Included in this week’s newspaper is a fantastic competition offering one lucky reader the opportunity to win a stunning Aurora bangle and neckwire, showcased on hit TV series, Outlander.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

Three stoat detection dogs to revolutionise eradication project

Quacking rescue mission saves 11 ducklings

Orkney ‘ultimately ignored’ in lockdown consultation

Parking charge discussion revs up

Scapa Flow museum upgrade picks up pace

OIC launches roadworker safety campaign

Shapinsay home gets new lease of life

Businesses react to Level One life

Changes afoot at Orkney Rugby Club

