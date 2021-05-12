In this week’s The Orcadian
Our front page this week features reaction from Orkney’s leaders to the news that, from Monday, the county is set to be in Level One of the Scottish Government’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Also, we ask whether the Liberal Democrats poor overall performance in the recent Scottish Parliament elections will curb re-elected Orkney MSP Liam McArthur’s ability to raise and resolve island issues?
Also in this week’s newspaper:
- Road sign meddler strikes again
- Vandals wreck more toilets
- August completion date in sight for vaccine programme
- New chief of police to start this month
- Cabin fever for Orkney’s cruise ship passengers?
- Marking Mental Health Awareness Week in Orkney
- Childcare charges to be re-examined by OIC councillors
- Hoy tales podcast launched
- Orkney netballer describes life at elite level
