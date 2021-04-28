In this week’s The Orcadian

April 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

Our front page this week features news of Orbital Marine Power’s O2 turbine arriving in Orkney.

Dubbed the world’s most powerful tidal turbine, the O2 marks a significant step for renewable energy, and adds to Orkney’s reputation as an industry-leader in the field.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

Hybrid-electric trial flights set for July take-off

Prehistoric quernstone comes to light

Neolithic potter’s fingerprint revealed

Loganair announces increase of services

Driving tests finally given the green light

Inspectors due to relay child protection findings in July

Stromness house in running for Home of the Year

Orkney Folk Festival goes global for four-day online event

Stromness fire goes rogue

Tidal platform’s return a ‘major milestone’

Orkney’s political candidates answer whether Orkney industry can thrive post-Brexit

For all this and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

