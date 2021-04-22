In this week’s The Orcadian

April 22, 2021 at 10:17 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

Our front page this week features two stories, the first of which is — £50k to stay in Orkney?

This story takes a look at a pledge contained in the SNP manifesto ahead of the Scottish Parliament elections where they intend to stem depopulation in Scotland’s islands by implementing a Island Bond scheme which would offer £50,000 to remain in or move to threatened islands.

Also on our front page is the news that visitors to Scotland’s islands are now being urged to take two COVID-19 tests prior to departing in an effort to protect communities where the prevalence of the virus is low. From Monday, people will be permitted to travel throughout the UK.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

Scottish Government remain firm on lockdown easing survey results

Fire crews deal with Finstown wildfire

Latest COVID vaccination figures published as NHS Orkney prioritises second doses

£1.95 million waste contract shipment awarded

Specsavers expected to resume Orkney services in May

Summer opening for former Peedie Breeks premises?

Mum’s plea after ‘irresponsible’ driver sends pony into frightened frenzy

Shapinsay man jailed for rape and child abuse crimes

The Orcadian gains the thoughts of businesses and industry figureheads on lockdown easing

Orkney MS Society battles through huge drop in funding

Pop-up exhibition highlights sexual violence plight

New bags-for-life launched to promote Stromness-based shopping

Three lifeboats benefit from Blue Door fundraiser

Holyrood candidates discuss technology

Farmers hit out at slurry proposals

Parish Cup draw signals summer football return

