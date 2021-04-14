  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

Pick up a copy to enjoy our exclusive reader offer — a chance to win a fine dining break in the Highlands with The New Drumossie Hotel.

On the front page — the Scottish Government finally levels with Orkney. The county is to remain in Level Three until at least May 17, but questions still remain over a short notice lockdown survey conducted by the Government.

Inside, the newspaper takes a look back at a royal visit to remember as Orkney commemorates the Duke of Edinburgh.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

  • Vaccine venue hire costs over £5k
  • Orkney v Shetland in fundraiser showdown
  • Kirkwall BID “not consulted” on car park price hike
  • Highland Park goes gold with 50-year batch
  • Future of fuel poverty charity thrown into uncertainty
  • School Place “shake up” scepticism shunned
  • Holm woman hails life-changing canine companion
  • Property — St Ninian’s Church goes green
  • Stromness — New arts centre to nurture Orkney talent
  • Marine Scene — Surfing the web to safeguard the seas
  • Gaan Oot — Young poet shares hopes for a brighter future
  • Farming — “Outstanding” overwintering success
  • Sport — Orkney gymnasts gear up to compete with visiting coach
  • Election — Orkney candidates share their views on transport  
  • Take a Peedie Break with this week’s crossword, comic strip and other puzzles
  • Have a gander at news from the past in From Our Archives
  • Find new opportunities, sales and announcements in Classifieds

Latest Video

The Orcadian