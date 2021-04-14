In this week’s The Orcadian

April 14, 2021 at 3:21 pm

On the front page — the Scottish Government finally levels with Orkney. The county is to remain in Level Three until at least May 17, but questions still remain over a short notice lockdown survey conducted by the Government.

Inside, the newspaper takes a look back at a royal visit to remember as Orkney commemorates the Duke of Edinburgh.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

Vaccine venue hire costs over £5k

Orkney v Shetland in fundraiser showdown

Kirkwall BID “not consulted” on car park price hike

Highland Park goes gold with 50-year batch

Future of fuel poverty charity thrown into uncertainty

School Place “shake up” scepticism shunned

Holm woman hails life-changing canine companion

