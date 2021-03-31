In this week’s The Orcadian

March 31, 2021 at 3:51 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

Pick up a copy in order to benefit from our exclusive reader offer when you book your next getaway with Pontins.

On the front page, the news that ‘Hope and Cursiter dumps have been saved from bin — for now — despite recommendations for their closure by OIC officers.

This will come as welcome news to many in the community, who publicly shared their outrage at the proposals when they were unveiled last Friday.

Councillors sitting on OIC’s development and infrastructure committee decided on Tuesday that there was not enough information for them to make a final decision on the matter.

Officers have been asked to present a fresh report, setting out additional options for the future of the dumps, by no later than October.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

Major OIC management overhaul planned

Further £300k in COVID relief for businesses

OIC not “not consulted” on lockdown survey

Government cash boost for barriers?

Election season — meet your candidates

Passenger numbers dip at NorthLink

New operator sought for Papay ferry route

NHS pay rise “not what it says on the tin”

A career on the wireless comes to an end

OIC to avoid potential “bias” with windfarm consultation

Historical feature — Bombing at the Brig o’ Waith (part two)

The latest Auld Man Ahoy! column from Jim Hewitson

column from Jim Hewitson A look at late medieval dress in Mimir's Well

Take a gander at news from the past in From Our Archives

Stromness — Lifeboat assists diving boat

— Orkney prices on the rise

— Orkney leads the way against ballast pollution

— New artwork springs up

— this month's pullout for youngsters, featuring news, views and puzzles for young folk

— Livestock protection measures welcomed

— Future-proofing Orkney hockey

