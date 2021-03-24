In this week’s The Orcadian

March 24, 2021 at 3:34 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

On the front page, the Orkney community shares hopes for a bright future as the nation marks one year since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. Inside, The Orcadian commemorates our community’s challenges and triumphs from a the past year with a six-page feature, including contributions from OIC, NHS Orkney and local politicians — plus a personal letter from the news team to our readers.

The front of this week’s newspaper also reports on a plea by the leader of Orkney Islands Council to the Scottish Government. Councillor James Stockan has called on ministers to simultaneously place Orkney into the “lowest lockdown level possible” and scrap travel restrictions, next month. He has also urged the community to engage with a survey which has been launched by the Government, aimed at gathering views on how Orkney should exit lockdown.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

Grooves on the move again — Neil Stevenson shares hopes for business expansion and Bridge Street redevelopment

OIC calls for halt to remote tower plans

Council strikes seabed deal

Councillor Scott goes Green

Second stone blunder slammed

Kirkwall Community Council talks rubbish

Reports from Kirkwall Sheriff Court

Property — Keeping it clean this spring

Marine Scene — Replacement freight vessels may provide 200-passenger capacity

Gaan Oot — Orkney photographer snaps high prize

Farming — Farmers and parents see red over school meat limit

Stromness — Street named after well-known Stromnessian

Sport — Orkney Rugby Sevens cancelled

Enjoy a look back at the past in From Our Archives

Take a Peedie Break to enjoy our weekly crossword and Giddy Limit cartoon

Find new opportunities in Situations Vacant

Have a browse through our Classifieds section for the latest public information notices, family announcements and items for sale

