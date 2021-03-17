In this week’s The Orcadian

March 17, 2021 at 3:15 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

On the front page, Orkney Islands Council’s interim chief executive offers a full and unreserved apology in the fallout of the £1.4million Glensanda Quarry stone fiasco.

An investigation into the 80,000-tonne stone order made by OIC found significant breaches in council policy and protocol, as large swathes of regulations were bypassed.

Further enquiries are now being made into the conduct of all staff associated with the order.

Inside, a full report on the findings of the investigation and the response by members of OIC’s monitoring and audit committee.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

Islands Deal formally signed

Cruise liners to return? OIC responds

Picky clinic set to push Orkney vaccine figure over 10,000 mark

Schools to introduce red meat limit

Lack of RET progress continues to frustrate

Industrial action escalates at HIAL

Superfast broadband subsea work to begin

“Option” for Orkney to enter Level Two

OIC make £250k investment in economic recovery programme

New graduate nurses praised

Property — Greta Thunberg considered as Kirkwall street namesake

— Greta Thunberg considered as Kirkwall street namesake Marine Scene — Murray puts his best foot forward for RNLI

— Murray puts his best foot forward for RNLI Stromness — Cocaine found in sorting office

— Cocaine found in sorting office Gaan Oot — Chart-topping single for Doddie AID

— Chart-topping single for Doddie AID Farming — Scot Giv will not back ‘harmful’ livestock transport changes

— Scot Giv will not back ‘harmful’ livestock transport changes Sport — Motocross riders gear up for return

— Motocross riders gear up for return A look back at Orkney’s past in From Our Archives

Share this:

Tweet

