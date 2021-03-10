In this week’s The Orcadian

March 10, 2021 at 3:34 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

Also included is our eight-page Spring Farmer feature including talking with the new president of NFU Scotland and a special look at just a few things happening within the dairy sector.

This week’s front-page of the newspaper reports on the damning findings uncovered during the internal investigation into Orkney Islands Council’s 80,000-tonne stone order.

The review has found significant breaches in council policy and protocol in how the stone was procured as large swathes of regulations were bypassed.

The overall cost of the order, including the cost to unload the ship and transport the stone to Cursiter Quarry, amounts to around £1.4million.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

All primary pupils to receive free school meals

Orkney luck revs up in car giveaways

St Magnus Cathedral steps refused

Mass vaccine clinic to launch at Picky

Threat of job losses fails to ground HIAL plans

OIC to recruit digital deputy head

Guidance sought as OIC considers waste development

Taxi fares set to rise

OIC budget detailed

Mother’s Day competition

For these stories and much more, pick up The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

