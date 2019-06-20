  • Kirkwall
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page features:

• Warships for sale . . . on eBay — news that four of the seven wrecks of ships of

• Balfour babies go down in history.

Also in this week’s paper:

• Looking to the future of North Ronaldsay.

• Good luck to Orcadians at the Royal Highland Show.

• An artist makes waves to free Michael Ross.

• Public give views on Orkney Ports.

This week’s paper also features two features — one on Creative Orkney and one on the opening of the new Balfour hospital.

For all this, and much more, pick up a copy of today’s edition of the paper.

 

