In this week’s The Orcadian

December 30, 2020 at 3:00 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

Onto this week’s newspaper now, and the front page carries the thoughts of two of our leading figures, Orkney Islands Council convener James Stockan and NHS Orkney interim chief executive Michael Dickson.

Both reflect on a year like no other, and hope for a more positive 2021.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

Northern Isles MP gives his reaction to Brexit trade deal

Talks to continue in the new year over Orkney schools reopening

Essential visits only at The Balfour

The second instalment of a review of the year’s news

Tak’ in the bells on the airwaves — Radio Orkney to air special Hogmanay request programme

‘Hope school bairns’ artwork set to don mv Alfred

New Orkney whitefish trawler splashes down in Poland

Fireworks set to mark cancelled Stromness Yule Log event

A look back on the Ba’ 25 years ago

Community Crackers

Blockbuster New Year crossword

The final Giddy Limit of the year

Karate youngsters display their talent in championships

