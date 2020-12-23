  • Kirkwall
In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here www.orcadian.co.uk/subscriptions/

Included in the paper this week:

• Kirkwall toddler home for Christmas after cancer battle.
• Level Three restrictions placed on Orkney.
• HIAL to be hit with industrial action.
• Festive panto takes to the airwaves.
• Sanday bird flu outbreak.

There is a special Ba’ pull-out feature looking at games and tales from the past.

Also includes:

• Community Crackers — we hear the latest news on folk spreading hope and cheer, this winter.
• Countdown to Christmas – final fabulous offer to win a prize bundle worth over £2100!
• Prize Christmas crossword.

