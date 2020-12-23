In this week’s The Orcadian

December 23, 2020 at 3:54 pm

This week's edition of The Orcadian is now in shops

Included in the paper this week:

• Kirkwall toddler home for Christmas after cancer battle.

• Level Three restrictions placed on Orkney.

• HIAL to be hit with industrial action.

• Festive panto takes to the airwaves.

• Sanday bird flu outbreak.

There is a special Ba’ pull-out feature looking at games and tales from the past.

Also includes:

• Community Crackers — we hear the latest news on folk spreading hope and cheer, this winter.

• Countdown to Christmas – final fabulous offer to win a prize bundle worth over £2100!

• Prize Christmas crossword.

