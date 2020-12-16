  • Kirkwall
In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

Pick up a copy today to take full advantage of our exclusive offer — 15 per cent off at The Longship.

This week’s front page exclusive reveals how much the hunt for a new chief executive has cost Orkney Islands Council so far. A total of £7,000 has already been spent on the search for a new top dog, and with applications set to reopen following an unsuccessful round of interviews, the council has said that figure could double.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

  • OIC makes £240,000 call on new phone system
  • No-deal Brexit ‘catastrophic’ for Orkney warns Carmichael
  • Vaccine isles bound after logistics concerns resolved
  • Drive-in carol service success
  • Kirkwall care facility takes a step forward
  • Orkney schools serve up award-winning meals
  • BID gift card backlog decreases by half
  • A selection of heartwarming stories from across the county in our Community Crackers section
  • Orkney Rotary Club’s Santa charity walk
  • ROAR prepares for Not So Silent Night
  • Busy times at Aberdeen Mart in a difficult year
  • New workboat for Cava fishfarm
  • A look back at the past 150 years with From Our Archives
  • Shapinsay business celebrates centenary
  • Scotland eyes up Orkney weightlifters

