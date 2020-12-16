In this week’s The Orcadian

December 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm

This week’s front page exclusive reveals how much the hunt for a new chief executive has cost Orkney Islands Council so far. A total of £7,000 has already been spent on the search for a new top dog, and with applications set to reopen following an unsuccessful round of interviews, the council has said that figure could double.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

OIC makes £240,000 call on new phone system

No-deal Brexit ‘catastrophic’ for Orkney warns Carmichael

Vaccine isles bound after logistics concerns resolved

Drive-in carol service success

Kirkwall care facility takes a step forward

Orkney schools serve up award-winning meals

BID gift card backlog decreases by half

A selection of heartwarming stories from across the county in our Community Crackers section

Orkney Rotary Club’s Santa charity walk

ROAR prepares for Not So Silent Night

Busy times at Aberdeen Mart in a difficult year

New workboat for Cava fishfarm

A look back at the past 150 years with From Our Archives

Shapinsay business celebrates centenary

Scotland eyes up Orkney weightlifters

