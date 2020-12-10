In this week’s The Orcadian

Also included is our Festive Supplement pull-out which brings you a huge range of businesses opening times over the festive period.

This week on our front page, we report on the groundbreaking first COVID-19 vaccine arriving and being administered here in Orkney.

The rollout is now underway, after vaccine arrived in the county on Tuesday in a complex logistical challenge.

NHS Orkney interim chief executive Michael Dickson hailed this “triumph for science” and gave his thoughts on the days, weeks and months ahead.

He also spoke out on the issue of the safety of the vaccine, warning that failure to take the voluntary vaccine will slow a return to normal life.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

Nordic Sea refit operation to begin in the new year

Hoy windfarm proposals to be determined by Scottish Government

Telecare charges put on hold

OIC extends funding pledge to Island Games

Burial grounds funding to be re-examined

Owners of Fernvalley Wildlife Centre hit out after funding rejection

Creation of parenting board welcomed

Resolving flooding in St Margaret’s Hope a ‘substantial challenge’

Social work staffing causes headaches

Marine contractors Leask Marine celebrates vast achievements in ‘Focus on Business’ advertising feature

More community crackers — spreading news of Orkney’s unrivalled community spirit over the festive period

New Westray creel boat joins the fleet

Two pages of your Christmas greetings

Ferry walkway repair to run into 2021

Poultry community plunged into lockdown amid flu fears

Music teaching stalwart collects MBE

Papdale developments continue

Round-up of winter golf

For all this and much, much more, pick up a copy of today’s edition of The Orcadian.

