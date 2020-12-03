In this week’s The Orcadian
Also the winner of our £1,640 Orkney Loves Local Loyalty Card competition is announced.
This week on our front page, an offshore worker has questioned COVID-19 figures for the islands after claiming that NHS Track and Trace were “not interested” in knowing that he tested positive.
Kevin Ryrie, from Kirkwall, returned a positive test despite displaying no symptoms of the disease — the test coming just hours after flying south to Aberdeen.
Mr Ryrie, who is now in isolation in the city, contracted the virus here in Orkney, but claims NHS Track and Trace failed to follow up his case because it was not picked up within the NHS system — but instead his employer’s testing regime.
NHS Orkney said the case had been flagged and they would not disclose further details on an individual case due to patient confidentiality.
- ‘Decimated’ taxi trade looks to begin recovery with first fare increase in three years
- Penguins make a splash in Kirkwall
- Walliwall housing plans announced
- Concerns raised on impact of telecare charge
- Innovative energy services launched
- Stranded Sanday dolphins rescued
- Ambitious economy plan receives £250,000 boost
- OIC approve burial ground plan
- KGS students collect for Orkney Foodbank
- New renewable wave technology testing in Orkney
- Pheonix Cinema makes long-awaited return
- Schools sample St Andrews Day delights
- Views sought on council rent increases
- Cursiter recycling centre to reopen
- Golf club welcomes funding boost
- Sporting Hall of Fame deadline fast approaching
