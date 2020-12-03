In this week’s The Orcadian

December 3, 2020 at 6:30 am

This week's edition of The Orcadian

Included in this week’s edition is The Peedie Orcadian for our younger readers, and a 10 per cent off exclusive voucher on potted and fresh-cut Christmas trees at Wellpark Garden Centre.

Also the winner of our £1,640 Orkney Loves Local Loyalty Card competition is announced.

This week on our front page, an offshore worker has questioned COVID-19 figures for the islands after claiming that NHS Track and Trace were “not interested” in knowing that he tested positive.

Kevin Ryrie, from Kirkwall, returned a positive test despite displaying no symptoms of the disease — the test coming just hours after flying south to Aberdeen.

Mr Ryrie, who is now in isolation in the city, contracted the virus here in Orkney, but claims NHS Track and Trace failed to follow up his case because it was not picked up within the NHS system — but instead his employer’s testing regime.

NHS Orkney said the case had been flagged and they would not disclose further details on an individual case due to patient confidentiality.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

‘Decimated’ taxi trade looks to begin recovery with first fare increase in three years

Penguins make a splash in Kirkwall

Walliwall housing plans announced

Concerns raised on impact of telecare charge

Innovative energy services launched

Stranded Sanday dolphins rescued

Ambitious economy plan receives £250,000 boost

OIC approve burial ground plan

KGS students collect for Orkney Foodbank

New renewable wave technology testing in Orkney

Pheonix Cinema makes long-awaited return

Schools sample St Andrews Day delights

Views sought on council rent increases

Cursiter recycling centre to reopen

Golf club welcomes funding boost

Sporting Hall of Fame deadline fast approaching

For all this and much, much more

