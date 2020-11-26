In this week’s The Orcadian

November 26, 2020 at 6:00 am

This week's edition of The Orcadian is now in shops

Our front page this week reports on an "order processing error" by Orkney Islands Council which has resulted in 990 bins of the wrong size being ordered.

Our front page this week reports on an “order processing error” by Orkney Islands Council which has resulted in 990 bins of the wrong size being ordered.

The mistake has cost OIC £16,000 after it emerged the 120-litre recycling bins are too small to fit all but one of the council’s recycling fleet.

The council distributes 140-litre bins as standard.

The council says steps are being taken to ensure the “genuine mistake” will not be repeated, and insist that the bins will be put to good use in time.

The episode has raised memories of 2014 when the council was left with a 9,500 surplus bin stock, worth £188,000, following the rollout of its alternate collection scheme.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

Drug’s in Orkney “not a myth”

Orkney Drugs Dog continues to make impact

No drugs found during search of school

Ferry company offers gratitude after incident

Concerns over Kirkwall BID gift card prompts appeal to shoppers

Councillors agree to telecare charge of £3.50

Visiting at Kirkwall care home suspended

Technology makes its mark on health care

COVID-19 vaccine rollout date still to be confirmed

New free festive trail launched by Kirkwall BID and Beyond

Professional theatre show to be beamed into Orkney classrooms

New North Ronaldsay book reviewed

Scapa Flow traffic boom

Top pedigree sheep heads north

Stromness advent calendar — full dates of window openings

New cycling fund appeals for bids from Orkney groups

Youth badminton players take part in Under-15 championships

For all this and much, much more, pick up a copy of today's edition of The Orcadian.

