In this week’s The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.
Pick up a copy today to benefit from the first of our Countdown to Christmas special reader offers. With this week’s edition, you can get 10 per cent off any purchase with the fabulous Aurora Jewellery.
On the front page — Orkney Islands Council hopes that 500 new affordable homes can be built in the county, in the next six years, but it is counting on the financial backing of the Scottish Government to make this dream a reality.
Also in this week’s newspaper:
- Broad street taxi troubles
- Pressure grows on hospitality industry
- Councillor accused of breaching confidentiality
- Window of opportunity for Garden House objectors?
- ‘Hope recycling centre opens
- Schools to Pudsey proud against the odds
- Calls to end stoat trap network
- Air traffic controllers maintain opposition to remote towers
- Learning in Level one — how are schools coping with the changes brought about by the pandemic?
- The Chair launches much-anticipated new album, Orkney Monster.
- Scottish salmon charts course to green future
- Community Crackers — we hear the latest news on folk spreading hope and cheer, this winter
- Orkney Mart promotes lamb for St Andrew’s Day
- A look back at the past in From Our Archives
- Our weekly lockdown diary
- Thursday Thought from Tony Wilkinson
- Diary of a shop keeper from Duncan McLean
- Hall of fame launched for sport in Orkney