In this week’s The Orcadian

November 19, 2020 at 9:25 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

Pick up a copy today to benefit from the first of our Countdown to Christmas special reader offers. With this week’s edition, you can get 10 per cent off any purchase with the fabulous Aurora Jewellery.

On the front page — Orkney Islands Council hopes that 500 new affordable homes can be built in the county, in the next six years, but it is counting on the financial backing of the Scottish Government to make this dream a reality.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

Broad street taxi troubles

Pressure grows on hospitality industry

Councillor accused of breaching confidentiality

Window of opportunity for Garden House objectors?

‘Hope recycling centre opens

Schools to Pudsey proud against the odds

Calls to end stoat trap network

Air traffic controllers maintain opposition to remote towers

Learning in Level one — how are schools coping with the changes brought about by the pandemic?

The Chair launches much-anticipated new album, Orkney Monster.

Scottish salmon charts course to green future

Community Crackers — we hear the latest news on folk spreading hope and cheer, this winter

Orkney Mart promotes lamb for St Andrew’s Day

A look back at the past in From Our Archives

Our weekly lockdown diary

Thursday Thought from Tony Wilkinson

Diary of a shop keeper from Duncan McLean

Hall of fame launched for sport in Orkney

Share this:

Tweet

