In this week’s The Orcadian

The front page features a story on Orkney Islands Council’s interim chief executive John Mundell taking action over the leaking of information to the local press.
“Robust action” will be taken against the “morally inept” people who leak information from private OIC meetings, he said in a letter to all staff.
Speaking in this week’s paper, he clarified his position and spoke at length on the adverse impact this leaking of information has on staff.
Also in this week’s newspaper:
- End of an era as The Reel closes
- Four cats and a host of other wildlife killed by stoat traps
- OIC quarry appeal blasted by residents
- Visiting restrictions relaxed
- Stromness woman takes on OIC planners to rectify local plan disability omissions
- St Andrews school extension tender decision a few weeks away, say council
- Supporting Orkney through a pandemic — NHS Orkney’s mental health team finds new ways to reach out
- Remembering from a distance — ceremonies take place on Remembrance Sunday
- Orkney businesses invited to sign-up to Kirkwall BID & Beyond project to assist through lean winter months
- Tenders sought for £2.5million OIC waste shipping contract
- Christmas Crackers — Harray woman takes on 15-mile walking mission to raise money for Vital Talk
- Groundbreaking hydrogen project announced
- Orkney DJ releases 17-track debut album
- Orcadian poet joins BBC book club
- Howie Firth reviews the brand new fascinating insight into the famed Ness of Brodgar
- Help turn the tide on marine litter is the call as folk encouraged to clean up as they go
- Stromness Bonanza — designed to encourage local shopping in the town — launches with big prizes on offer
- Do you want to work in the social care sector? Two-page spread as Orkney Health and Care looks to boost recruitment of staff
- Farming must act now to assist climate emergency — report details 15 recommendations for the industry to go green
- Conservatives name Orkney candidate
- Major subsea cable replacement completed
