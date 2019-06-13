In this week’s The Orcadian

June 13, 2019 at 6:00 am

This week's edition of The Orcadian

This week’s front page features a story on Orkney Islands Council’s u-turn on funding cuts to learning support services in the county. One local mother, who protested against the cuts, has branded the local authority’s approach to the issue “a farce.”

Also in this week’s paper:

• The opening of Orkney’s new hospital and healthcare facility — everything you need to know

• Orkney Islands Council considers daycare and telecare charges

• Grampian patients Orkney bound?

• Sniffing out one of the greatest threats to wildlife in Orkney

