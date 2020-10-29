In this week’s The Orcadian

October 29, 2020 at 1:05 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

Purchase your copy for a chance to win a relaxing winter break at the Stirling Highland Hotel.

The front page share the stories of two of Orkney’s first COVID-19 patients, both of whom are still suffering from health issues, months on from contracting the virus.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

North Ronaldsay School to reopen

NHSO failings led to patient’s death

OIC threatens loo closure as vandals strike again

Vets call on cat offender to cease

First seal pups born

Giddy Limit celebrates 15th anniversary with book launch

Orkney Storytelling Festival — full report

Octopush Club returns to training

Orkney FC Vs Tain St Duthus — full report

