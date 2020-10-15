In this week’s The Orcadian

October 15, 2020 at 7:00 am

Included in this week’s edition is a feature on home improvements, featuring every business you need to make your dreams a reality.

The front page reports on the role of police in Orkney in enforcing current COVID-19 regulations.

Also featured is an NHS Orkney estates manager who has moved to clear the air in the wake of false reports of fines being issued during a “bust up” of a party.

The front page also reports on Orkney Islands Council taking the first steps in utilising investment offered by the Scottish and UK governments as part of the Islands Deal.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

Research project set to investigate Northern Isles connections to European trade

Kirkwall sibling volunteers honoured for over six decade service to seafaring community

Orkney Ferries’ COVID policy under fire

Hospitality businesses react to ‘”bonkers” alcohol ban

“Life changing” Stromness home knocked back by planning committee

Westray housing project gets cash boost

Kirkwall Business Improvement District (BID) launches new Hallowe’en hunt

Fundraising for Sandwick voice centre closes in on £140,000 target

New tugs officially named

Stromness school pupils produce self-guided trail

Plea to dog owners after ‘devastating’ lamb attack

Consultation launched on Faray wind turbine plans

Ian Scott reflects in his letter from North Ronaldsay

Albino seal warms hearts in Holyrood

Liam McArthur named as Liberal Democrat candidate for Scottish elections

OIC chief exec search continues

Local caring body urges unpaid carers to reach out for support

Orkney and Shetland footballers set to do battle for Milne Cup

