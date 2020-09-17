  • Kirkwall
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

The front page this week asks if it’s time to discuss Orkney independence.

The leader of Orkney Islands Council, James Stockan, has called for a community conversation in the wake of Shetland Islands Council’s decision to pass a motion allowing them to formally begin achieving political and fiscal independence.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

The blanket approach to COVID restrictions raises questions

The long-running trial of former election candidate Stuart Hill concludes

New tug boats arrive in Stromness after a mammoth journey

Win a Christmas Shopping spree!

For all this and much, much more, pick up a copy of today’s edition of The Orcadian.