  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page features:

• A further £247,000 looks set to be spent on burial grounds in Orkney, as new proposals were backed by Orkney Islands Councillors

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• OIC planning department comes under review

• ‘Hope dump petition gains momentum

• Meet the candidates standing in the North Isles by-election

• Glaitness school crossing appeal launched

For all these stories pick up a copy of The Orcadian today

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos