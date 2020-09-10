In this week’s The Orcadian

September 10, 2020 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page features:

• A further £247,000 looks set to be spent on burial grounds in Orkney, as new proposals were backed by Orkney Islands Councillors

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• OIC planning department comes under review

• ‘Hope dump petition gains momentum

• Meet the candidates standing in the North Isles by-election

• Glaitness school crossing appeal launched

For all these stories pick up a copy of The Orcadian today

Share this:

Tweet

