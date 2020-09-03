In this week’s The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.
This week’s front page features:
• The Orcadian and the Kirkwall Business Improvement District (BID) and Beyond join forces to launch a campaign, urging the Orkney public to support their local shops and businesses.
Also in this week’s newspaper:
• Ba’ games and Yule Log Pull cancelled
• NHS Orkney launches a new improvement plan
• Great granddaughter of HMS Royal Oak captain visits wreck site
• OIC budget pressures remain despite surplus
For all these stories, and more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian today.