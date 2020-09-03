In this week’s The Orcadian

September 3, 2020 at 6:00 am

This week's edition of The Orcadian is now available.

This week’s front page features:

• The Orcadian and the Kirkwall Business Improvement District (BID) and Beyond join forces to launch a campaign, urging the Orkney public to support their local shops and businesses.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Ba’ games and Yule Log Pull cancelled

• NHS Orkney launches a new improvement plan

• Great granddaughter of HMS Royal Oak captain visits wreck site

• OIC budget pressures remain despite surplus

