In this week’s The Orcadian

June 6, 2019 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition and The Peedie Orcadian for our younger readers is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page features a story about an Orkney man who is part of a crew hoping to find recover millions of pounds worth of gold from the wreck of an ocean liner off the coast of Ireland.

Ian Richard from Kirkwall is a crane operator on the ship North Sea Giant and the team is creeping close to an estimated 11 tons of gold lying within the hull of the Empress of Britain.

There are two competitions — one to win a bottle of Highland Park’s Soren Solkaer whisky and another to win a week’s free hire of a hot tub.

This week’s newspaper will be £1.40.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• There is full coverage of the pod of pilot whales which caused concern in and around Hatston Pier last week.

• An MSP has defended HIAL air traffic controllers.

• There’s a full breakdown of the latest councillor expenses.

• Tributes and respects were paid at the Arctic Convoys Memorial in Lyness .

• Kirkwall City Pipe Band marked 100 years with their first parade of the season on a wet Broad Street on Saturday night.

• There’s photos of the new Orkney whitefish trawler, the Aalskere, currently being built in Poland.

• There’s a five-page special look back on the 2019 junior inter-county competition.

• Sarah MacPhail speaks to The Orcadian after she was selected for the Scotland netball World Cup squad.

For all these stories and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian today.

Share this:

Tweet

