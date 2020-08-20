  • Kirkwall
In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

Our front page this week features:

• Orkney’s pupils get back to school

• “No one asks to get this virus”, says NHS Orkney’s interim chief executive, Michael Dickson, as a wave of speculation hits Orkney amid a cluster of Covid cases.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Orkney woman’s killer up for parole

• Pet’s horrific injuries prompt calls for action

• Orkney celebrates VJ day

• Exam results u-turn welcomed

For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian today.

 

 

 

