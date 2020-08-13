  • Kirkwall
In this week’s The Orcadian

This week's front page feature:

This week’s front page feature:

• Five contact traced after COVID case confirmed – cluster concerns loom as threat of outbreak hits home

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Pickaquoy Centre eyes November opening

• A Kirkwall shop is saved

• A plea to save a music school facing closure

•Teachers and pupils head back to school

For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Orcadian

 

