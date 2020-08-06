In this week’s The Orcadian

August 6, 2020 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian hit the shelves this morning and is now available in shops and online, here.

This week, interim chief executive of NHS Orkney Michael Dickson says as many as 1,200 people may have experienced COVID-19 at its peak.

The Orcadian met with Mr Dickson as he shared details on the precautions being taken to fight against a possible second wave of infection.

He warned that it is “highly likely” that there will be more cases in Orkney and urged people to remain vigilant and continue to follow public health guidelines.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

A staggered return for pupils to Orkney’s schools.

Orkney’s lockdown new mums and babies unite to fill gap left by support groups.

Services thanked after beloved pet’s fatal fall.

Funding appeal to the Scottish Government made by Orkney Ferries.

Schoolpupils discuss exam results.

The Orcadian’s online livestock competition gets underway.

Hope for live outdoor arts events yet.

Eat Out to Help Out — information on how to assist local eateries by dining out.

The Peedie Orcadian — our newspaper for our younger readers — is also out.

A full rundown of the Orkney Youth Awards.

THREE COMPETITIONS — Win Lidl vouchers worth £100, a week’s free hot tub hire, and a buildable John Deere tractor engine for the bairns!

Peter Rabbit goes on an epic adventure.

Lost Viking waterway revealed by new research.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has his say on an eventful week at Holyrood.

Jockie Wood reflects on more footballing history.

Orkney athletes make their mark on a national competition.

For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian.

