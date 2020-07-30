In this week’s The Orcadian

July 30, 2020 at 6:00 am

• A north Isles councillor voices concerns that Orkney could be transformed into a “countywide industrial estate” if Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan’s vision for the future becomes a reality.

• Also, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives a mixed welcome to Orkney.

This week’s newspaper also features a special “Shows Week” pull-out feature. Although the shows, and associated events, are cancelled this year, we have articles and pictures looking back at previous shows and interviews with the current shows committees.

• Search begins for new OIC chief executive

• Tenth possible COVID case identified

• Locum doctors cost NHS Orkney more that £2 million

