In this week’s The Orcadian

July 23, 2020 at 6:05 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian hit the shelves this morning and is now available in shops and online, here.

This weeks’ front page reports on the “joy and delight” that spread across Orkney as the most substantial easing of lockdown restrictions took place recently.

Tourism and hospitality businesses, including pubs, hotels, barbers and hairdressers were given the green light to restart trading.

However, Kirkwall BID and Beyond chairman Duncan McLean warns that more work and support will be needed in order for businesses to survive the drop-off in tourist footfall.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

St Magnus Cathedral minister praises the religious response to the pandemic.

We hear from pubs, hotels and hairdressers on their return to work.

£3million affordable housing projects act as boost to local construction firms.

Burray whale on the move.

A final decision will be made on the reopening of schools on July 30.

The future for childcare expansion remains unclear.

Patient complaints rise by 40 per cent at NHS Orkney.

Probe into resigning NHS medic’s claims is making “slow” progress.

Science Festival plans progressing.

Seeds of optimism for local property market.

Doctor completes Pentland Firth swim.

Pentland Ferries complete mammoth fundraising challenge.

Get your agricultural show fix — The Orcadian to host online cattle, sheep and horse competitions.

COMPETITION — Win a two-hour trike tour around Orkney worth £100.

Two pages on the 72nd Stromness Shopping Week.

Orkney boxers reflect on a memorable evening in Aberdeen.

Jockie Wood’s look back on Orkney’s footballing history continues.

William Sichel completes a 14-year running dream.

