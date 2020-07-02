  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is in shops now and is available online, here.

This week’s front page features:

Together at last – a grandmother finally gets a cuddle from her grandson, who was born as lockdown began.

Pledging an open and transparent approach – the incoming chief executive of NHS Orkney, says “absolute honesty and transparency” will be pivotal in restoring and rebuilding public confidence in an under-fire NHS Orkney.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Nerves and excitement as shops reopen

• Orkney’s tourism industry gets ready to welcome visitors

• Councillors give the green light for £1.5 million child care facility

• No COVID-19 IN care homes, NHS Orkney hears

For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of this week’s edition The Orcadian today.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos