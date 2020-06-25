  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and is online, here.

This week’s front page features:

• Fears for over 3,000 jobs as a survey of businesses predicts a massive crash in the local economy

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Hopes that schools could open full time in August

• Orkney geneticist to lead COVID study

• Orkney Ferries looks to expand services

• Autumn festivals announce plans

For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian today

 

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos