In this week’s The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and is online, here.
This week’s front page features:
• Major concerns over patient safety, micro-management and transparency at NHSO Orkney are to be fully investigated after a senior medic raised the alarm in a letter of resignation.
Also in this week’s newspaper:
• Kitchener memorial listed on anti-racism map
• Board stands by health board boss as travel costs revealed
• Clarity sought on future of travel as tourism reopening date announced
• Celebrating St Magnus Festival past and present
For all these stories and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian today.