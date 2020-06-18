In this week’s The Orcadian

June 18, 2020 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and is online, here.

This week’s front page features:

• Major concerns over patient safety, micro-management and transparency at NHSO Orkney are to be fully investigated after a senior medic raised the alarm in a letter of resignation.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Kitchener memorial listed on anti-racism map

• Board stands by health board boss as travel costs revealed

• Clarity sought on future of travel as tourism reopening date announced

• Celebrating St Magnus Festival past and present

For all these stories and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian today.

Share this:

Tweet

