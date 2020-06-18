  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and is online, here.

This week’s front page features:

• Major concerns over patient safety, micro-management and transparency at NHSO Orkney are to be fully investigated after a senior medic raised the alarm in a letter of resignation.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Kitchener memorial listed on anti-racism map

• Board stands by health board boss as travel costs revealed

• Clarity sought on future of travel as tourism reopening date announced

• Celebrating St Magnus Festival past and present

For all these stories and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian today.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos