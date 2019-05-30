In this week’s The Orcadian

May 30, 2019 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page features a story on the Scottish Gamekeepers Association questioning the legality of a multi-million pound project designed to eradicate stoats in Orkney.

There’s an eight-page review pull-out from the 2019 Orkney Folk Festival featuring reviews and photographs, as well as the chance to win a week’s free hot tub hire courtesy of Orkney Hot Tubs.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Two pods of pilot whales were successfully steered away from shores both in Sanday and Stronsay in a huge operation.

• Loganair slams “childish” air traffic controller actions as industrial action continues to disrupt passengers.

• NHS Orkney defends the quality of workmanship at the new hospital build.

• Work to correct headstones of five German war graves have been completed.

• A drama teacher at Kirkwall Grammar School is preparing to say goodbye after 24 years but not before directing one more show.

• An Evie farmer has been named Britain’s Fittest Farmer after a competition run by agricultural magazine Farmers Weekly.

• There’s a look ahead to the upcoming Archer Shield football match between Orkney and Caithness.

• We look forward to the weekend’s junior inter-county competition.

For all these stories and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian today.

Share this:

Tweet

