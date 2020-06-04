  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is out now and is available online, here.

This week’s front page features:

• Families reunited at last – as lockdown restrictions ease families reunite in person for the first time in weeks, albeit with some rules still in place.

• Patient speaks out over COVID info leak – one of the 51 COVID test patients affected by the NHS data leak voices her anxiety over the way personal information is being handled by the health authority

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• First Minister urges no ‘non-essential’ travel to island groups

• OIC councillors costs published in full

• Criticism continues after NHSO chief’s apology

• Community urged to remain on guard against COVID-19

For all these stories and much more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian today

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos