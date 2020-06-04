In this week’s The Orcadian

June 4, 2020 at 6:00 am

This week's edition of The Orcadian is out now

This week’s front page features:

• Families reunited at last – as lockdown restrictions ease families reunite in person for the first time in weeks, albeit with some rules still in place.

• Patient speaks out over COVID info leak – one of the 51 COVID test patients affected by the NHS data leak voices her anxiety over the way personal information is being handled by the health authority

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• First Minister urges no ‘non-essential’ travel to island groups

• OIC councillors costs published in full

• Criticism continues after NHSO chief’s apology

• Community urged to remain on guard against COVID-19

For all these stories and much more

