In this week’s The Orcadian

May 21, 2020 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available and is online, here.

On the front page this week, the chief executive of NHS Orkney, Iain Stewart, defends his decision to commute to his home in the highlands during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Significant change needed to stop NHSO £11m overspend

• Folk Festival weekend marked online

• Crisis wipes out ferry operator’s entire season

• Mental Health Week is underway

