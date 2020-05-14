In this week’s The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available and is online, here.
This week’s front page features:
- Lockdown extension welcomed – a poll of Orcadian readers supports the Scottish Government’s ‘stay home’ message.
Also in this week’s newspaper:
- The Churchill barriers – 75 years of linking communities
- Publicans speak out on what may lie ahead
- Test, trace and isolate plans on NHSO agenda
- PPE row – union rep urges OIC leader to ‘walk a mile’ in social carer’s shoes
For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian today