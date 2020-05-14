  • Kirkwall
    In this week's The Orcadian

    This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available and is online, here.

    This week's front page features:

    • Lockdown extension welcomed – a poll of Orcadian readers supports the Scottish Government's 'stay home' message.

    Also in this week's newspaper:

    • The Churchill barriers – 75 years of linking communities
    • Publicans speak out on what may lie ahead
    • Test, trace and isolate plans on NHSO agenda
    • PPE row – union rep urges OIC leader to 'walk a mile' in social carer's shoes

    For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian today

