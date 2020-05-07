In this week’s The Orcadian

May 7, 2020 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available and is online, here.

This week’s front page features:

• Searching for ‘a new normal’ – local and national leaders focus on a post-pandemic future

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Councillor banned from official briefings

• Oil and gas bosses reflect on the current crisis

• No quarantine necessary for agency staff say Orkney authorities

• A Dounby GP is named trainee of the year

For all these stories and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian today.

Share this:

Tweet

