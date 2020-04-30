  • Kirkwall
In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available and is online, here.

On this week’s front page:

• Fighting for a local approach – Orkney’s leaders promise they will push for COVID-19 strategies – where it’s in the county’s best interests.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Captain Tom Moore inspires Orkney’s Men’s shed

• Construction firms hope for quick COVID recovery

• “The job is not done yet” says Scotland’s First Ministers

• Orkney Islands Council responds to care worker concerns

