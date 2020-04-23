In this week’s The Orcadian

April 23, 2020 at 6:23 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available and is online, here.

This week’s front page features a story on a leading microbiologist, who has said Orkney could be one of the first places to rid itself of coronavirus.

Also in this week’s edition:

Loganair’s future is strong, says the airline’s Chief Executive

Orcadian doctor is ready to report for duty – two months early

Agricultural shows cancelled

Harbour activity continues during crisis

For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian today.

