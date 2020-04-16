In this week’s The Orcadian

April 16, 2020 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available and is online, here.

This week’s front page features an interview with one of the first COVID-19 patients in the county. Magnus Park has praised NHS Orkney staff, as his recovery begins.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

Ness future in jeopardy after excavation cancelled

Marking St Magnus Day

B & B owners call for council tax holiday

Fighting COVID-19 from your own bedroom

We also have our weekly diary of news relating to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

We also have regular column and guides on working from home, homeschooling, sewing, DIY, arts and craft and more.

For all these stories, plus much, much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian

