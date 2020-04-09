In this week’s The Orcadian

April 9, 2020 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available and is online, here.

This week’s front page features:

• Ten tests a day, as the war on COVID-19 rages on – testing of key workers in Orkney gets underway

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• NHSO takes stock of COVID-combatting equipment

• Orkney’s Army Reservists stand ready to support the NHS fight against coronavirus

• A day-by-day diary of the top news on the coronavirus pandemic in the UK

• A double-page feature on mental health services in Orkney

We have another round-up of handy guides and columns on sewing, gardening, DIY, home-schooling, working from home and more

• For all this, and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian today.

