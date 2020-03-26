In this week’s The Orcadian
- Stay home, save lives – Orkney’s police commander has urged the public to be “socially responsible” as police prepare to enforce lockdown legislation.
- A week that changed our lives – we give a day-by-day rundown of the news over the past week, which saw more and more stringent measures introduced by the government, in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
- An Orkney couple ties the knot in the nick of time
- Local businesses face an “existential threat” as pandemic measures come into force
- puzzles, games and more – this weeks paper features a little more entertainment than usual, for both adults and little ones
